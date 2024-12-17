Your 2025 Tarot Reading Is Here

While the card reverse can suggest that circumstances may not be going in your favor or that there may be something beyond your control that is currently influencing your situation, Potter says we can use this time to be open to change. “Let’s not resist it,” she says. “Don’t be surprised if we have to change [our goal].” If you start out the year with a specific goal or dream to achieve, know that it may not exactly come true — but that doesn’t mean you won’t get what you want. “It might be a learning process to create that sense of balance,” Potter says. “Don’t be afraid to keep changing to figure out what center is for you and allow for that balance to keep shifting to make that dream come true.”