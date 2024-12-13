Is Your Ex Trying To Reconnect? Blame The Full Moon

With 2024 nearing its end, we have one last full moon to surrender to on December 15. This lunation will be extra messy as it’s in the sign of Gemini (no shade intended to the air sign — it’s four planetary retrogrades causing all the havoc). The twin star is trying to behave the best it can but Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus retrograde are making us both reflect and engage in seasonal mischief.
The full moon in Gemini usually means a time of raw communication. It pushes us to connect with others and keeps our social lives busy and full of vigor. With the planet Mercury ruling the Gemini moon, we usually use this as a time when we can express our innermost feelings and truths to those we care about. However, this time around, things are a little more complex: Mercury retrograde will be in its final hours during the full moon (the planet turns direct after the full moon occurs) and as a result, the full moon will be a bit wild.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Exes, old acquaintances or people we haven't heard from in a while might come back or be on our minds. We might have the opportunity to mend the past and get closure. The caveat is that Neptune, a planet of disillusionment, will add a tinge of disappointment. Even though we are able to right our wrongs and could receive an apology, that doesn't mean we receive said apology in the way we expect to. The fantasy of reconnecting is better than reality.
The shadow side of the full moon could mean that gossip rears its ugly head and causes frustration in our lives. Rumors from months or years ago could resurface in our core group. The best way to diffuse false statements is to address them directly. If someone asks you about it, give them the whole story. Don't mince words — even if Mercury retrograde has other ideas. If you have receipts or screenshots, let them be known. Be honest if you’re in the wrong so that people will begin to see you are telling the truth and doubt the person who started the rumor in the first place.
It is possible that Mercury’s last hours of moonwalking could lead to emotional breakthroughs. Our perspectives may change, allowing us to see matters differently. When the retroshade (the time after the retrograde ends and the planets are finishing up the cycle) arrives, we’ll understand what we want from these relationships and how to deal with them. It could take a while to get over the aftermath of the full moon since we will discuss the tea ad nauseam (hello, Gemini moon). Try not to obsess (thank you, Neptune in Pisces) and laugh it off. Find the humor in the situation like the Gemini moon and Sagittarius sun would.
Several planets, along with Mercury, are moonwalking during this lunation: Mars, Jupiter and Uranus. They urge us to avoid confrontation and be copacetic in matters of the heart. But it'll be challenging, especially with the asteroid Vesta (who represents our passions) and Black Moon Lilith’s presence (who fights for personal power). We’ll want to get one zinger in to let people know they hurt us. The best advice is to try to remain calm when interrogated. When you're a part of these deep conversations, revealing what you wish is vital. But it will help if you don't put all your feelings on the table until you're ready and comfortable.
The most essential thing is to let go. Don't stand in the way of your happiness. As the last full moon of 2024, we should release what we don't need. Nothing can stay the same forever so if we can't fix it, we should move on and invest our time differently. It’ll be enlightening to reflect and make headway toward a better state of being — not just for our hearts but so we don't carry this weight into the new year. After all, we’ll try to start fresh in 2025 and bring forth other situations and matters.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT