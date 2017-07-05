This $5 Bronzer Is The Smartest Buy You'll Make This Summer

I picked up this New York Color bronzer in Fire Island Tan as a teenager from my local drugstore, based purely on the low price tag (under $5!) and the fact that the product contained several strips of color, making it easy to customize a flattering look. I liked the name of the product — I'd always wanted to live in New York — and it seemed hard to mess up, too. Little did I know, this would be the product that would make me love bronzer for years to come.