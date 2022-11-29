You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you’re struggling with what type of gift to get someone in your life, home decor is always a smart place to start. Pretty much everyone puts love and care into their living spaces, and any little touches that make their place feel cozier are always welcome.
We have no doubt that Target is already one of your top shopping destinations for affordable beauty gifts and small-space decor, but it should totally be on your radar for home gifts, too. And we're not only talking about holiday-themed knickknacks — which won't get tons of use beyond Christmas — but tasteful pieces that are equal parts polished and practical.
Advertisement
Ahead, we have hand-picked 10 Target home finds that won't break your budget but will make excellent holiday gifts for someone who treats their home like a sanctuary. Fair warning: You might end up wanting some of these for yourself, too.
If the person you’re shopping for has a green thumb, this unique planter will make their favorite house plant stand out.
With its sleek, minimalist lines and brass finish, this desk lamp can totally pass for a pricey Scandi designer find.
Any corner will look instantly more interesting with a woven basket. This one will be perfect if your giftee has spare toys and knickknacks lying around their home.
It's wise to invest in a bedding set made in percale cotton for the winter – the material is soft and breathable while doing an excellent job of retaining warmth. This set comes in a crisp stripe pattern that looks chicer with every wash.
Advertisement
This tasteful macrame wall art is a great option for that person in your life who is always looking to spice up their gallery wall.
These colorful glasses look like they were sourced from a trendy glass workshop in Europe — and will surely win your recipient many compliments when they serve their house guests.
This chenille knit blanket is exactly the type of thing you would want to be swaddled in while watching TV on the couch. So why not gift that coziness to a loved one?
Tangled necklaces and missing earrings are a pretty universal dilemma — this organizer comes with handy compartments and pull-out drawers to get everything sorted.
Here's a candle with rave reviews, thanks to the refreshing combination of aloe vera and bergamot. It’s definitely a cool departure from the vanilla- or spice-scented candles you usually get around the holidays.
Advertisement
Dinnerware is a popular choice for holiday gifts, and we highly recommend getting stoneware products: Not only are they more durable, but they also come in an earthy finish that is the trendy look of the moment.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.