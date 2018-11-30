10 Gifts That Feed The Cultivator’s Mind, Body & Soul

Like the succulents they rotate daily and whisper encouraging words to, the Cultivator thrives in a nourishing environment. This holiday season, while you could go semi-literal by introducing a new member to their plant family, how about helping the Cultivator take care of the Cultivator instead?
Comforting decor makes it easier to clear their thoughts, while cozy pajamas and slippers make the journey to self-discovery just a little more luxe. Throw in a few beauty products for an even complexion and at least 20 minutes of calm, and you’ll shoot straight to the top of their gratitude list. They say self-actualization takes a lifetime, but with these 10 Target gifts, you’ll get them there sooner rather than later — in style.
Advertisement
Advertisement