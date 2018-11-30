Story from Dedicated Feature

10 Gifts That Feed The Cultivator’s Mind, Body & Soul

Chelsea Peng
Like the succulents they rotate daily and whisper encouraging words to, the Cultivator thrives in a nourishing environment. This holiday season, while you could go semi-literal by introducing a new member to their plant family, how about helping the Cultivator take care of the Cultivator instead?
Comforting decor makes it easier to clear their thoughts, while cozy pajamas and slippers make the journey to self-discovery just a little more luxe. Throw in a few beauty products for an even complexion and at least 20 minutes of calm, and you’ll shoot straight to the top of their gratitude list. They say self-actualization takes a lifetime, but with these 10 Target gifts, you’ll get them there sooner rather than later — in style.
Advertisement
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Pixi
Skintreats Best Of Bright Discovery Kit
$22.00
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
PureGuardian
Cool Mist Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
$44.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Dove
Men+care Clean Comfort Gift Set
$9.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Slippers And Eye Mask Set
$24.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Gillian & O'Malley
Women's Cozy Jogger Pajama Pants
$16.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Keurig
K-mini Single Serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$79.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Vineyard Hill Naturals by Paddywax
Ceramic Jar Candle
$14.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Threshold
Terry Spa Robe
$34.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Threshold
Chunky Knit Throw
$29.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
NodPod
Weighted Sleep Therapy Eye Mask
$24.99
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series