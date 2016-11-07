Welcome to the modern era, where Vine doesn't exist, and Friendsgiving gatherings are as hallowed a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. Friendsgiving, for the uninitiated, is a version of Thanksgiving that's all about friends. Your chosen family, if you will.
Arguably, it's even better than Thanksgiving (sorry, Ma!). There's no need to field personal questions from distant relatives, and hey, if you don't want to eat the Brussels sprouts, skip 'em. You're among friends.
As such, Friendsgiving decor is more low-key — and, dare I say, more fun — than Thanksgiving decor. No giant basket-woven cornucopias here, just plain fun items of autumnal flare. And what better place to find fun fall decor than Target? Our favorite find-everything marketplace has all the woodsy, rustic, fall-feeling decorations you'll need. So, when it's decorative gourd season and you are woefully unprepared, don't sweat it. Just head to Target and pick up the items ahead.
