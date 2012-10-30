Ever wonder what Jimmy Choo top lady Tamara Mellon has been up to since leaving the behemoth shoe company last year? The Times caught up with her, and it seems she's actually been quite busy writing a book, adjusting to life as a New Yorker, and being head-over-heels in love. (The New York Times)
You've probably noticed that your Instagram feed is clogged with #Sandy pics ("Look, I bought wine and whiskey for the storm, too!"). Now, there's a new site that pulls together all the hurricane pics, so that you can compare your experience to your fellow New Yorkers. (Jezebel)
We're going to say that Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are the cutest newlyweds, ever. Gawk at photos of them traipsing around NYC, and restore your faith in love. (Just Jared)
What did you get when you turned 16? Madonna's daughter got an apartment — how very Madonna of her. (Daily Star)
It's not too late for some last-minute Halloween costume inspiration. Take a cue from some Hollywood stars for your 'fit — plus, how cute is Emma Roberts as Julia circa Pretty Woman? (Daily News)
Photo: Via New York Times
