These days, Taco Bell has customers covered all day — from breakfast to fourth meal. (It even does weddings.) And while we're well-versed in every new menu release from the Naked Chicken Chalupa to the Loaded Taco Burrito, there's one thing we've always wondered: what is it really like to work there? We went hunting for the inside scoop.
Thanks to an anonymous interview with a former employee, we now know exactly how long you have to grill a Crunchwrap. Still a fan of the fast food chain, she was more than willing to answer our questions — from secret menu items to kooky drive-thru stories. Ahead, she shares some highs and lows, as well as why she still eats the food after all these years.
The following interview was told to Refinery29 and edited for length and clarity.