Prepare For Some Major Menu Additions At Taco Bell

If you've ever agonized over the choice between a taco or a burrito, we get it. Both choices are equally enticing, which makes every every menu encounter somewhat of a challenge. That is, until now because Taco Bell just released a burrito-taco hybrid, ostensibly to help people avoid that exact decision.
Just in time for National Burrito Day today —which you surely had marked on your calendar — Taco Bell has launched what it's calling the Loaded Taco Burrito, and it offers the best of both beloved menu items in one tortilla package. According to a press release, this new menu item is literally a taco on the inside and a burrito on the outside. Wrapped in a warm tortilla, it's a double portion of the chain's signature seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and avocado ranch. For some added crunch, Taco Bell has also included crispy tortilla strips in the mix. This new menu mashup is available nationwide starting today.
The Loaded Taco Burrito is certainly good way way to celebrate the holiday, but in some places, it's not the only new item hitting TBell today. Taco Bell lovers in Columbus, Ohio are also able to try a new test item that's a take on the Mexican Pizza. It's called the Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza, and you guessed it, it comes with large patty of crispy chicken. It's topped with cheese, Pico de Gallo, and nacho cheese sauce.
Another test item is hitting Taco Bell locations in Flint, Michigan starting April 18, and this one's for breakfast. The Naked Breakfast Taco has a fried egg shell, and it comes filled with potato bites, sausage or bacon, nacho cheese, and shredded cheddar. Basically the breakfast version of the Naked Chicken Chalupa. Don't worry, if that sounds too scandalous first thing in the morning, it can also be ordered with a warm Gordita Flatbread covering the outside.
With all these new options, ordering could still be a bit of a challenge in some cities. Maybe we'll just avoid making a decision and order them all. It is National Burrito Day, after all.
