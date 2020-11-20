Anderson has been an avid shopper for much of her life, tagging along as a child while her mother sought out independent boutiques both here and abroad. She knew early on that she wanted to work in fashion and even minored in retail management in college, but after graduation, she struggled to find entry-level roles as a retail buyer. Pivoting to social media, she went on to work for a number of brands in the fashion, food, and wine spaces before her mind began drifting toward the idea of creating a retail space of her own. Having honed her personal taste for years scouring Tumblr and Pinterest, she enrolled in the brand management program at NYU’s School of Professional Studies and used her assignments as opportunities to dive into the prospect of running a womenswear boutique.