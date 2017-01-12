Your Old Soccer T-Shirt Will Dry Your Hair Way Better Than A Towel

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Why the heck would you want to swap your go-to hair towel for an old T-shirt? We're so glad that you asked. While is may seem silly, that old band/soccer/concert tee in your top drawer is softer, fits better on your head, and most importantly, doesn't rough up your strands nearly as much. That means it soaks up moisture without messing with your hair texture, allowing it to dry more like your hair, and less like your hair on a windy day.
Yes, it's a great hack for people with curls and texture, but it also works for every other hair type, too. Grab your oldest T-shirt and press play above for the full rundown.
