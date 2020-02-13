Where Do Synthetic Wigs Go When We’re Done With Them?

Pricing is far too often the biggest barrier to sustainability, forcing people to make unsustainable choices. Theron, for example, can’t spend more than $50 on a wig — she would love an ethically-sourced natural human hair wig, but it’s out of her budget. "The relatively high price of sustainable options is often because the plastic version has an unrealistically low price that doesn't take into account the true costs such as the chemical, pollution, waste, and health impacts created through manufacturing, use, or at disposal," Summers says. Conscious consumers are therefore stuck with a choice between economically cheap yet environmentally costly synthetic hair, and less affordable natural hair that bears its own environmental weight. Additionally, Summer says, "Driving down the price of sustainable options might not be possible or desirable, potentially leading to the unethical exploitation of vulnerable women."