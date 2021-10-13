All-Clad & Le Creuset Are Up To 60% Off At Sur La Table

Looking to add some beautiful French-inspired cookware to your kitchen for a fraction of the luxury price? You're in luck: In celebration of Sur La Table's anniversary, select items from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub are all up to 60% off for a limited time. From colorful Dutch ovens to essential skillet sets, this sale has it all. (No promo code is required and ground shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.) Whether you're brand new to the art of cooking or you're itching to add a new tool to your kitchen arsenal before Thanksgiving rolls around, this is a timely shopping opp to do just that. Since investing in the right cookware can be an overwhelming decision, we picked out the top five best pieces to score — according to the rave reviewers who swear by them.
Advertisement
This set includes three ultra-durable, PFOA-free nonstick 8", 10", and 12" skillets. Perfect for any meal, these skillets have flat bases and flared sides for that effortless food toss and turn. All-Clad is known for its high-quality cookware and this is no exception, with compatibility with all heat sources (including induction) and a scratch-resistant surface.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 449 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I am a fan of All-Clad to begin with and these pans have increased my admiration by leaps and bounds. The three sizes fit all of my sauté and frying needs and they brown well, the nonstick surface is truly a joy with which to work. I love that I got them at such a good price." – Nikki, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 449 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I am a fan of All-Clad to begin with and these pans have increased my admiration by leaps and bounds. The three sizes fit all of my sauté and frying needs and they brown well, the nonstick surface is truly a joy with which to work. I love that I got them at such a good price." – Nikki, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Perfecting that effortless oven-to-table look, this Le Creuset Dutch Oven screams luxury. Featuring a hand-crafted, colorful chip-and-crack-resistant exterior enamel, the Dutch oven also has an interior that's stain-and-dull-resistant. Plus, the cast iron provides excellent heat retention and distribution with all heat sources.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 5 reviews
Reviewers say: "[It's] Beautiful, heavy and well made. [It's] Large cooking surface for soups, stews, bread, and baking. [The] Entire family loves meals from this pot. A treat for the kitchen and easy to use for any cook." – Sau, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 5 reviews
Reviewers say: "[It's] Beautiful, heavy and well made. [It's] Large cooking surface for soups, stews, bread, and baking. [The] Entire family loves meals from this pot. A treat for the kitchen and easy to use for any cook." – Sau, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Advertisement
Exclusive to Sur La Table, this almost-indestructible nonstick pan is perfect for beginners and experts alike. That first-of-its-kind nonstick is bonded directly with the pan, so it won't peel or scrape away, even if you use metal utensils on it. Its five-layer clad aluminum construction — which distributes heat quickly and evenly — can be used for browning, searing, and deglazing. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for that easy cleanup!
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 399 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This is the best skillet I've ever used! It has a really nice weight to it and stays level on the stove. The handle stays cool, yay! Overall, it looks and feels extremely high quality. The nonstick works really great so far too -- I can even scramble eggs without it sticking! I choose to use a little oil spray though so the surface is really slick. The skillet is also easy to clean -- I only wash it by hand though it says it can go in the dishwasher -- food always cleans right off. I also bought the 8" skillet and [was] just as happy. I want to eventually migrate to all Scanpan cooking items!!!" – cocodeville, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 399 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This is the best skillet I've ever used! It has a really nice weight to it and stays level on the stove. The handle stays cool, yay! Overall, it looks and feels extremely high quality. The nonstick works really great so far too -- I can even scramble eggs without it sticking! I choose to use a little oil spray though so the surface is really slick. The skillet is also easy to clean -- I only wash it by hand though it says it can go in the dishwasher -- food always cleans right off. I also bought the 8" skillet and [was] just as happy. I want to eventually migrate to all Scanpan cooking items!!!" – cocodeville, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Exclusive to Sur La Table, this Le Creuset stay-at-home grill is the perfect alternative for small apartments or chillier weather. Its super-convenient ribbed cooking surface allows fat to drain right away. It features the La Creuset signature colorful and chipping-resistant exterior enamel, with its interior delivering that perfectly even heat distribution.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 133 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I'm a big fan of Le Creuset products already but was really impressed with this grill once I got it and put it to the test. It is heavy in weight but not too heavy that I can't move it around easily. Food cooks fantastically on it from meats to chargrilling vegetables, and I manage to fit quite a bit of food on it. Just the other night I had 4 fillet minion steaks and plenty of room between the steaks." – Tabitha, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 133 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I'm a big fan of Le Creuset products already but was really impressed with this grill once I got it and put it to the test. It is heavy in weight but not too heavy that I can't move it around easily. Food cooks fantastically on it from meats to chargrilling vegetables, and I manage to fit quite a bit of food on it. Just the other night I had 4 fillet minion steaks and plenty of room between the steaks." – Tabitha, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Advertisement
A signature in French cooking, this hand-finished round cocotte is perfect for all your stews, casseroles, and roasts recipes (Thanksgiving is almost a month away after all). It features a lid with self-basting spikes for that continuous even distribution of juices, so your dish keeps that perfect juicy-and-moist feel. Plus, the exterior matte-enamel finish is rust-resistant and won't discolor.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 106 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I am an armature home cook (enthusiast) who had been researching my first enameled cast iron Dutch oven purchase for some time. All of the research and reviews I had read ultimately brought me to the Staub 7-qt round cocotte. After using it, I can say that all of the amazing things I had read and heard are true. First off, it is absolutely beautiful! The craftsmanship really shines when taking it out of the box and cleaning it up for the first time. The heat retention is unbelievable. Even after taking it off the burner, the pot and the food stay hot for such a long time, which is great for serving directly from it. It does such an amazing job searing and browning meats/veggies, and I love it for making big-batch soups. Absolutely thrilled to have this as part of my kitchen collection." – Jeremy, Sur La Table Reviewer.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 106 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I am an armature home cook (enthusiast) who had been researching my first enameled cast iron Dutch oven purchase for some time. All of the research and reviews I had read ultimately brought me to the Staub 7-qt round cocotte. After using it, I can say that all of the amazing things I had read and heard are true. First off, it is absolutely beautiful! The craftsmanship really shines when taking it out of the box and cleaning it up for the first time. The heat retention is unbelievable. Even after taking it off the burner, the pot and the food stay hot for such a long time, which is great for serving directly from it. It does such an amazing job searing and browning meats/veggies, and I love it for making big-batch soups. Absolutely thrilled to have this as part of my kitchen collection." – Jeremy, Sur La Table Reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.