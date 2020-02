The Ultimate Super Bowl 2020 Drinking Game

The Super Bowl is a big night for sports, a big night in music, and a big night for ads. But it's also a big night for food and drink. The Super Bowl will be littered with ads featuring celebrities, and TikTokers promoting everything from McDonald’s to Bud Lite Seltzer. And at home, there will be wings, there will dip, and there will be a snack assortment and an array of small hot appetizers . And for those of you who so choose and are also of legal drinking age, there will be alcohol.