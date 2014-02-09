In recent years, Suno's moved further and further away from its Nigerian, Dutch-wax, prints-explosion roots and is now more known for a mastery of clever layering, playful proportions, and a juxtaposition of high-end and homespun that feels global rather than location-specific (even if its inspiration for this particular season was a super-localized Bucharest Roma camp). Fashion nerds should appreciate the backstory as much as the clothing itself.
Suno has experimented with cake-like tiers in seasons past, but this year showed a fully fluffed parade that feels exciting in a it-could-really-catch-on-in-real-life way. Imagine having an arsenal of oversized crop tops, trapeze shirts, miniskirts, and trousers that you mixed and matched each day — it's an infinitely transmutable, interchangeable, and easily achievable styling trick that we could totally get down with.
Grayish, earthy browns are emerging as a pervasive fall '14 trend, and Suno employed them liberally throughout the collection on billowing trousers, zip-up cardigans, and hoodies that were all awkwardly, pleasantly oversized. The more Robin Hood-feeling pieces (hoods and laced-up dresses) evoked Ren faire more than real world, but the geometric-woven embroidery and modern-day brocades really worked — and recalled Suno's folk roots with a twist. Even without tons of prints clashing (save for a polka-dot and strips-of-stripes melange that we loved, Suno has managed to maintain its DNA in a smart way.