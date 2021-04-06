Usually, a milestone birthday involves marking the unrelenting passage of time with an extravagant purchase (made by you and/or your most sympathetic friends). But in the case of Sunglass Hut turning 50, the exact opposite is true — and we're bringing you all the details on how you can receive a limited-edition gift on their big anniversary.
To celebrate its status as an eyewear destination since 1971, the brand is offering a special promotion on two exclusive Ray-Ban styles, modeled by some of our ultra-chic friends below. Will you try the looks-slick-with-everything Wayfarer, the most recognizable sunglasses in the world? Or will it be the Jack, a hexagonal shape with rounded edges and a tech-tycoon-on-their-private-island attitude?
Whichever you choose, don't miss out on picking up a custom artist-designed case so your new frames can sleep soundly (and in style) when they're not protecting your retinas. How to cop? Shop the Fifth Avenue store in New York or the Beverly Drive location in L.A., and receive one as a gift with purchase of the Wayfarer or Jack. Giving presents on your birthday? Now that's a legendary move.
