Earlier this month, what could possibly be the world's softest product arrived at my doorstep: Sunday Citizen's Cusco Throw Blanket. This colorful microfiber bedding is one of three pieces featured in the upscale lifestyle retailer's brand new Cusco home decor collection — the other two slots belonging to the Throw Pillow and Lumbar Pillow that are both swaddled in the same cozy fabric. My pleasant surprise about the blanket's supple texture was somewhat uncalled for — Sunday Citizen specializes in crafting velvety covers (hello, best-selling Snug Throw) so I should've expected no less. Soon, my blanket went from the packaging to the sofa, and suddenly this piece of furniture I see every day transformed from a sofa to a queen-sized bed.
Okay, I fibbed. The Cusco Throw Blanket went from the packaging to a cold cotton cycle in my in-unit washing machine (New York City flex), to a medium heat tumble in my in-unit dryer (New York City flex again) as instructed by Sunday Citizen, before finally arriving at the sofa that suddenly felt like a bed. What I mean by this is that, when wrapped up in it, I feel as comfy and relaxed as I do tucked beneath the covers in my bedroom. The couch plays a role, but so does the cuddly nature of the Cusco collection. The material? Low-maintenance, breathable microfiber known as Sunday Citizen's signature Snug fabric. The collection inspiration? The "Rainbow Mountains" of the Andean landscape, according to Sunday Citizen representatives (the print is pretty spot on, I must say).
Just like the blanket, the Cusco Lumbar and Throw Pillow are both ready to ship on-site and reside in the same exact realm of coziness. Not only that, but they flaunt the same chic, mineral-hued design that can easily rejuvenate even the drabbest of living spaces.
Love the pillows and matching throw. Soft, simple, beautiful.
Jena w., Sunday citizen on-site reviewer
Aesthetics aside, the Lumbar Pillow features a memory foam filling for optimal back support whether you're teetering in an office chair all day or watching your favorite flick on your sofa-turned-bed. While the throw pillow was not designed to provide equal levels of cushion, it's also filled with memory foam definitely worth a face squish or two, according to on-site reviewers.
And the last, but possibly the most important, fact: You can remove the pillow covers easily and throw them into the washer just like I did with my blanket (in-unit washing machine or otherwise). Refresh your space with this stylish, comfy fabric and you'll be snoozing the night away on your couch, just like me for many, somewhat-concerning days to come. That being said, this collection obviously also makes a lovely addition to actual beds of all kinds.
