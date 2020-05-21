The 8 Trendiest Manicures To DIY This Summer

As summer inches closer, fun accessories are top of mind. Even in the current state of the world, we're finding bright colors and happy prints in tie-dye face masks and gingham headbands that upgrade any WFH sweatsuit. And as for the cheapest accessory of all, our manicures? Those babies are feeling fresher than ever, too.
With nail salons still closed nationwide, we've been practicing our DIY mani skills, sourcing design inspiration from creatives all over Instagram. Whether you're down to try the trendiest (and easiest) nail art trend to come out of early quarantine, or you want to challenge yourself with a daisy print or ombré fade, there's a start-of-summer manicure perfect for your aesthetic, ahead.
Scroll through our guide to the top eight breakout nail art designs of summer 2020, and start planning your vacation mani — if not in location, then at least in spirit.