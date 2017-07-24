4 Foolproof Ways To Make A Milkshake With Only 3 Ingredients

Milkshakes are the sippable version of one of our all-time favorite dessert loves: ice cream. The only catch? You can't just purchase a pint and a scoop directly into a bowl (or straight into your mouth). Because of that extra effort, we usually prefer to purchase our milkshakes pre-made and ready to sip. But if you really think about it, whipping up one of these sweet shakes at home is as simple as three ingredients and a blender.
Ahead we've crafted a foolproof at-home formula to follow for this ideal sippable summer sweet — along with four separate recipe suggestions that are all customizable to your particular tastes and even dietary restrictions. So get ready to push pulse, sit back, and stick a straw in it!