Shot Girl Summer, Vax Girl Summer, Hot Vax Summer — whatever you want to call it, it’s here: the time to unleash all the pent-up energy, inhibited creativity, and most importantly, unworn ‘fits to make up for the last year and a half. That strappy, diaphanous dress you pre-ordered last February that has been collecting dust in your closet? Consider now its moment to shine. The fancy bag you couldn’t bear to waste on a grocery run last year? It's finally time to let it see the light of day.