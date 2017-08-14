9 Summery Products NYC Women Swear By

Depending on whom you ask, summer in NYC can be a blessing or a curse for one's beauty game. But almost everyone — from those who welcome humidity’s natural volumizing powers to those who slick back their hair in defeat — can agree that there’s a certain energy that comes from soaking up the season. Whether you define that as something physical (rosy, sun-kissed cheeks) or a positive, optimistic feeling that comes from within, one thing’s for certain: No one (us included) wants it to end.