9 Summery Products NYC Women Swear By

Depending on whom you ask, summer in NYC can be a blessing or a curse for one's beauty game. But almost everyone — from those who welcome humidity’s natural volumizing powers to those who slick back their hair in defeat — can agree that there’s a certain energy that comes from soaking up the season. Whether you define that as something physical (rosy, sun-kissed cheeks) or a positive, optimistic feeling that comes from within, one thing’s for certain: No one (us included) wants it to end.
Alas, it will eventually get cold and nature will stop working its magic — that’s where the beauty products come in. So we turned to nine NYC women to let us in on the buys that keep their summer spirits alive — inside and out — well into the winter. From a face mask that brightens your complexion to the fresh Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance that gives you a carefree, summer-lovin' attitude every time you spritz it on, the picks ahead will help you hold onto summer 'til you make it to next year.