How To Dress Up (& Down) Your Summer Dresses

There comes a point in late summer when, despite the still-scorching-heat, warm-weather shopping comes to a halt and you've just got to work with what you've got. Why are you going to buy one more summery dress when fall is right around the corner?



The only problem is that your summer social calendar doesn't slow down — the bachelorette parties, evening soirees, and happy hours are still unfolding at an alarming rate, so you've got to get creative with your outfits. Fortunately, the dresses you already have in your closet can be easily styled for both casual and fancy situations. The difference is in the styling and accessories. So instead of shelling out on one more impulse buy as soon as a social situation arises, it's time to get creative with your current lineup.



Click on to see how to dress three silhouettes up and down — and make it through the rest of summer without a sweat (at least when it comes to your wardrobe).