For the most part, Facebook is a wonderful place where you can connect with old friends, share interesting articles, and stalk your crush. Sure, some of us spend a little too much time on Facebook, but for the most part, Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild has changed our lives for the better. Logging into our accounts can bring us laughter, joy, and even (if we’re lucky) love. It’s a way to stay connected in modern society, and share our perspectives and experiences with the world at large.



But then, there are those who threaten to ruin Facebook for everyone. We all have a few individuals in our feeds who drive us to the point of insanity with their relentless (and relentlessly awful) posting. They are the people for whom the “Unfollow” button was created: from your psycho uncle who posts right-wing conspiracy theories every 30 minutes, to your frenemy who has made it her mission to publicly document every single brunch dish she consumes. We feel your pain, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the 10 types of Facebook posters who drive us all crazy.