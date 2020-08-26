Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was not taboo in my household. My dad grew up extremely poor his whole life and often did not know when he would eat next. Money was a major struggle for him his whole life. My mom, on the other hand, grew up extremely wealthy and never had to worry about money. Their extremely different upbringings contributed to a lot of martial disputes but opened my eyes to the different ways of saving and spending money. When I was 8, my parents took me to the bank to open my first savings account. Any money I got had to be divided between charity, savings, and spending money. When I was 10, my parents told me I had to buy my first car, so I started babysitting, dogsitting, housesitting, and teaching dance to save as much money as I could. It paid off and I was able to buy my car at 16! My parents ultimately are frugal but do like to spend their hard-earned money on vacations and rental properties as opposed to nice cars and material things. My dad taught me everything I know about investing, stocks, and budgeting. He has helped set me up for financial success and I am so appreciative of him!