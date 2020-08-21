12 p.m. — I finally break my flow of work for a few minutes to stand up and stretch. A snack craving hits — I can practically hear the high fructose corn syrup calling. I figure some sunshine will do me good, especially since I'm home much more these days, so I walk three blocks to the corner store and pick up a soda, a candy bar, and some chips. $5.80



3 p.m. — My dog wakes up from a nap and starts sniffing around my feet as I wrap up a call with my coworker. I giggle and grab her leash, ready to walk around the block. On our leisurely stroll, we run into our local paleta vendor. I could use a little relief from the heat so I grab an ice pop and enjoy it as we walk around the neighborhood. $2



6:30 p.m. — I wrap my work for the day and mentally make a note that I need to go into the office at some point this week. After I pull up Netflix and put on a movie to zone out to, I cuddle up with my laptop for a little online window shopping. I come across a gel manicure kit, including the light. I wonder if I should get it since nail salons aren't open. After all, self-care is essential right now, right? I get most of the way through the process but just before I finish checking out, I see the shipping cost, second guess myself, and bail. Closing my laptop I head into the kitchen to begin cooking a chicken dinner while fantasizing about escaping quarantine and enjoying a heaping plate of pasta at my favorite restaurant.



9 p.m. — Time to settle down for the evening after I've finished cleaning up dinner. Typically, I try to visit my favorite Korean spa every two weeks to enjoy a good steam in the sauna but since we've been home, I've taken to curating my own spa treatments. I put on a little relaxing music and head into the bathroom to draw a bubble bath. Pulling out bags of dried lavender and roses, I crush them in my hands and toss them into the bath as well. The aroma hits my nose and my muscles begin to relax as I lower myself into a hot bath and the water envelopes my body. I light a pre-roll and settle in for a half-hour soak.



Daily Total: $7.80