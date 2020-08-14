Occupation: Career Nanny, transitioning into freelance writing

Industry: Household

Age: 32

Location: Ulster County, NY

Salary: $86,000 (nannying and writing combined)

Net Worth: $11,200 in savings

Debt: $12,000 in school loans, $2,700 in credit card debt

Paycheck Amount (1x/week for nannying): $1,300 cash (plus whatever freelance money I make, usually $2,000/month)

Pronouns: They/them



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $875 for a house with one housemate

Student Loans: $0 (deferred)

Car Lease: $195

Car Insurance: $75

Utilities: $75

Internet: $33

Credit Card: anywhere from $200-$450

Savings: $800

Personal Cell: $110 (on a family plan with friends, more expensive than usual because I recently bought a new phone to be paid in installments)

New York Times Subscription: $7.78 (crossword + monthly plan)

Local Co-Op: $10

Spotify: $9.99

Therapy: $200



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation for me to attend higher education, but it was clear that I was to take out loans for this. I also needed to support myself in New York City while going to school. Working full-time while also going to school full-time just wasn't an option for me. I was exhausted and couldn't swing it and eventually dropping out.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I didn't have any conversations about money. My father loves to have tons of conversations with me about it now, but growing up, I didn't understand the value of saving or that I should be saving to get larger-ticket items. I think I'm really just coming into an understanding of how saving can help you move forward in life. It's taken me a long time!



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a drive-up hot dog stand in my hometown. Nearly everyone in my family has worked there. My brother and all of my cousins have worked there, so it made sense for me too.



Did you worry about money growing up?

There were so many things I wanted to do but couldn't do due to my family's finances. My family had to file for bankruptcy after my mother ran several credit cards into the ground. It's still a sore spot for my father. I attended a private magnet school for high school, but only because I was awarded a scholarship.



Do you worry about money now?

This fluctuates. I think because I came from a poorer family, I look at what I have and what I earn and I'm very thankful. I'm able to live so comfortably. That said, I still struggle with saving and understanding that I should be putting away for "retirement." A friend of mine once said that when you grow up poor and you come into money, you spend it as quickly as possible because you think it will go away at any moment. That's pretty much how I used to live up until a couple of years ago. I'm now starting to save better, hoping one day to own property.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At age 18, my parents said "GOOD LUCK," you're on your own. I haven't asked for a dime since then, and it's a point of pride. I first felt financially responsible when I finally moved into my own apartment in New York City. When I started traveling on my own dime, it also had the "I Made It" feeling. I do not have a financial safety net. My parents constantly remind me that were I ever to go broke or need any assistance that I'm always welcome to move back in with one of them. I was also in an incredibly violent relationship in which a good amount of my savings was stolen. I have an amazing group of friends that helped me pay rent that month, with me paying them back eventually. I may not have a proper financial safety net, but understand when it comes down to it there are several folks who would help me in a flash.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Negative. But I wish!!