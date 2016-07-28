My parents also never made me feel guilty for accepting this money, even though I never expected them to foot the bill for my education. I spoke to my father about this recently, and his justification was simple: After losing his father in the eighth grade, he had to pay for his own schooling. That motivated him bust his ass so he could pay for me to go to college, too. Why should I have turned my nose at it? Why should I feel guilty for something my father worked so tirelessly to give me? I am forever grateful.



So I get a little annoyed when people try to place me in a box because I'm not saddled with the financial burden of student loan debt. I'm still able to sympathize with the people who are. I'm not some monster who thinks anyone struggling to pay back loans is lazy or should stop complaining. I can't imagine how difficult that burden must be.



Given the opportunity, I'm sure many people who are currently struggling with student loan debt would take the cash from their parents. But that's not the point of all of this. Everyone has their struggles in life. Making an assumption based on someone's financial situation isn't just silly; it's irresponsible. I'm not a worse person because I don't have student loan debt. And I'm not going to feel guilty about it anymore.