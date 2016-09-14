Bridesmaid Confession: I Have $250K In Student Loans, So You're NOT Getting A Gift

Was It Worth The $$?

What was the craziest part of being a bridesmaid? “Two months after the bachelorette party, I learned from the bride that she didn’t pay for her festival ticket at all. The reason she needed so many girls to commit to the trip was because she had signed up as an 'ambassador' for the festival and she used her sway to convince me and my friends to come and pay so that she could afford to go for free.



"Just remembering that kills me a little inside, because it had nothing to do with wanting to celebrate her upcoming nuptials with her best friends and everything to do with a free EDM concert weekend in Vegas. And she shamelessly used me and our mutual friends to make that happen. I love my bride. I love all my brides. But this one caused some real emotional problems in our friendship that I had to work through."



What was the best part? "Standing up with one of your closest friends and watching her exchange vows with her husband. I also love giving a speech, whether in private or at the reception, because I get so emotional and overjoyed for my bride."



Do you think being a bridesmaid is worth it? "I love being a bridesmaid because it feels like this is the moment our friendship has built up to. Weddings are incredibly stressful and I just want to be able to support my friends any way I can.



"That being said, I also know my boundaries (emotionally and financially), and it’s important for all bridesmaids to know that before agreeing to be a part of any bridal party. It’s also important for any brides who aren’t financially blessed to be realistic as to their maids’ potential budgets.



"My bride knew I was a maid in three other weddings the same year as her own. She gave allowances for her girls, because in the end, the important part of the traditions is that you are doing these things with your best friends. If your best friends can’t be there, but you want to do it anyway, don’t force your friends to spend money they don’t have."



Would you do it again?"Being a bridesmaid is COMPLETELY worth it, and I will never say no to being there for one of my friends."