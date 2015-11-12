The Cheap Trick That Will Make Your Home Feel Super Cozy

String lights often get a bad rap, but they can be used for plenty more than just Christmas trees and dorm rooms. They're a cheap and cheerful way to style out any light-deprived corner — and they make for some pretty great Insta-moments to boot. Click through to see for yourself how you can put string lights to use this season and beyond.
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to