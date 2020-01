New York-based dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross saw this firsthand after so many of his patients lamented over their breakouts or dark circles in relation to what was going on in their lives. Stressed-out skin, he observed, was becoming an increasingly prevalent issue — and he wanted to develop products to help alleviate those symptoms. We're hot-wired to either fight or flight under duress, and while encountering a saber-toothed tiber is something that no longer happens regularly (thank god), the same fight-or-flight response still occurs when we're faced with a stressful situation, triggering a series of internal reactions. "What happens in your body is that your blood pumps through your vital organs — lungs, heart, brain — to help you make that decision," says Renee Bolen, medical aesthetician at Dr. Dennis Gross. "It's not going to your skin because it's not a vital organ."