Refinery29 is having an honest, passionate conversation about the role of stress in the lives of young women today. Knowing we all feel the pressure, we've set out to discover how we can make stress work for — not just against — us.A crazy election year often highlights how little we have in common with some of the people around us (how many people have you unfollowed on Facebook in the past few months?), but lost in that are the many commonalities we share. No, we're not talking about the things that make us good people — wanting what's best for our loved ones, world peace, and the like — but rather the basics of how our bodies work. Case in point: stress.Whether it be an hourly or semi-regular occurrence, stress is a very real part of our lives. In fact, a survey conducted by Refinery29 found that 17% of women ages 18 to 34 report that they are always stressed, while another 68% say they're sometimes stressed.And while the emotional toll stress takes isn't often spoken about, the physical effects are even less regularly discussed in polite company. To bring some clarity to the seemingly strange but actually quite normal phenomena you experience — and to help you feel prepared to forge ahead — we tracked down top experts to talk tummy troubles, extra-stinky stress sweat, and more. Ahead, seven sure signs your body is feeling the pressure. The saying "knowledge is power" didn't come out of nowhere, after all.