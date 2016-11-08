The Election Is Wreaking Havoc On Our Skin

You stayed up until 4 a.m. arguing foreign policy with a Reddit troll. Your social feeds are clogged with videos about Hillary Clinton's emails and Donald Trump's sexual assault allegations. You got into an argument on the subway platform with a guy who's still talking about Bernie Sanders, and the "unfollow, but remain friends" feature on Facebook is the only thing keeping your family unit intact.
It's official: This election has stressed you the fuck out — and it's written all over your face (and ours). Between the breakouts, the sallow complexion, and the undereye bags — we don't blame you for crying — your skin needs a serious bailout.
So what are you supposed to do? Lock yourself in a spa until the polls close tonight? No! We need you to go out and vote, obviously. Instead, stock up on products that will keep your face from having a full-on meltdown à la Trump at 3 a.m. on Twitter.
Ahead, find a few of our favorite skin-care picks for de-stressing.
It's official: This election has stressed you the fuck out — and it's written all over your face (and ours). Between the breakouts, the sallow complexion, and the undereye bags — we don't blame you for crying — your skin needs a serious bailout.
So what are you supposed to do? Lock yourself in a spa until the polls close tonight? No! We need you to go out and vote, obviously. Instead, stock up on products that will keep your face from having a full-on meltdown à la Trump at 3 a.m. on Twitter.
Ahead, find a few of our favorite skin-care picks for de-stressing.