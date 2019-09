The Gender Gap You Haven't Heard About

The battle for work-life balance is never-ending — and no one knows this better than women. We’re now the primary or sole breadwinners in four out of 10 households , plus we continue to shoulder more household and childcare responsibilities than men.“I rarely make time for myself. My weekends ‘off’ are spent buying food and diapers, doing laundry, cleaning the house, and playing with my family,” says Kelly, 34, the mother of 9-month-old twins. “If I don’t get dinner on the table I feel like I’m letting my family down, even though I know they don’t really mind. My husband is better at just letting things go.”Regardless of whether you have children, we’re all familiar with spreading ourselves too thin. “The fact that we have so many opportunities to ‘have it all’ can be a double-edged sword,” says Hanna. “As soon as we perceive that we don't have enough — whether it be time, energy, money, or the like — our brains shift into conservation mode, which includes triggering stress hormones that can be toxic to our long-term health if not managed with adequate periods of recovery and self-care,” says Hanna.Next time you fill out your calendar and to-do list, pencil in some very specific R & R. Think: “Read the second chapter of my book” or “enjoy a latte at that new coffee shop.” “The less ambiguous you are, the easier it will be to hold yourself accountable and make it happen,” says Hanna.