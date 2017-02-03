What determines the level of your response to stress?

"Your biology definitely plays a role. Some people are just more anxiety-sensitive or threat-sensitive. There's some scale to that, low-anxious to high-anxious. Then there's a group called 'repressors.' If you give them a questionnaire, they say they're low-anxious, but if you give them a measure of defensiveness, they actually measure quite high [suggesting they are just repressing their anxiety]. "What you learn in childhood is another factor. If you have a dysfunctional family or childhood trauma, it can change the wiring of your brain and make you less able to deal with stress. It's almost like it feeds whatever stress you're facing [currently] if you haven't gone to therapy or learned to cope with that. "Then what you see other people do and how society expects [you to deal with stress] also matters. If you’ve dealt successfully with stress in the past or you feel a sense of mastery over it, you may feel excited or invigorated by [new stress]. There are also the expectations in your culture — some cultures tend to be more stoic, but others are more expressive."