"I think there are two subgroups: One is actually not doing better and just avoiding the stress. They may actually be coping in unhealthy ways, such as drinking too much or spending too much money — they're distracting themselves but not actually dealing with the problem. "But then there’s another group that’s just stress-tolerant. There's a bunch of things [that are different about them], such as having a sense of efficacy or mastery, like I can do this even though it’s hard. There's also having support, other people who believe in you, having life experience, or leadership qualities — they're just used to stepping out of the norm and feel more confident doing that. "Some people have especially good coping strategies. For instance, a lot of CEOs run or meditate. They have a regular, effective stress management routine [not something they only turn to when stressed]. You establish it and then it helps when there's a new stressor, but to begin a new routine when you’re already stressed is hard.""Research shows that the way you perceive your stressors and your ability to cope with them is just as important as the [stressful] events themselves." "The big thing is to try to find a sense of mastery, control, or a positive attitude toward the stress. Like, What can I learn from this? How can I grow from this? See if it’s an opportunity for growth or that it might give you something rather than having a fixed mindset that it’s bad or a threat or going to take things away from you. "Another thing is having that confidence in yourself by thinking about difficult things in the past and how you’ve gotten through them. That will help you see yourself as a resilient person. Also, try thinking about which parts of the stressor you can and can't control. Focus your energy deliberately on parts you can control and find peace with the parts you can’t. "Also being more self-compassionate, not beating up on yourself so much, and having a more unconditional acceptance of yourself rather than conditional — that you have to be perfect, or you have to be brilliant at everything. So [that means] letting go of perfectionism and challenging your self-criticism . Then [you can try] mindfulness, trying to get some distance Is it really the end of the world if you can't manage this?"