The key may be that folks like Gayle and Charlie deal with each new stressful thing as it comes, rather than letting them pile up and get totally overwhelming. But those of us who react more strongly to stress tend to forget that our anxiety comes in waves — and creates a vicious stress cycle if we don't continually address it (something non-stressers are often experts at). "Worry will drag you down, but it engages your attention. So it’s very hard to let go of," says Melanie Greenberg, PhD, author of the just-released book, The Stress-Proof Brain: Master Your Emotional Response to Stress Using Mindfulness and Neuroplasticity.