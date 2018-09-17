How Reddit's Favorite Indie Skin-Care Brand Found Internet Fame

To that end, Reed says she doesn't foresee launching something like a glycolic acid toner, because there are already enough excellent options out there at affordable price points. "I just don't think I could do something unique with that," she says. "I think that's what has helped the existing products take off — they're a little unique." What also separates Stratia from many other brands is Reed's insistence that she be able to control every aspect of the company, to the degree that she's turned away large retailers who've shown interest in stocking the brand. "I'm the full owner," she says. "We don't have any investors, and no one is telling us what we have to formulate or what we have to release next. I only want to release a product if it's good."