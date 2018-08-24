6 Stitch Braid Ideas To Start The Fall Season Off Right

It’s time to start Googling for your fall protective style. You could do crochet braids or micro braids, but you just did that for summer vacation. If you’re getting bored with the same ole styles you see every other girl wearing on Instagram, then stitch feed-in braids can be your next look to experiment with.
On the surface, stitch braids look like traditional cornrows — the difference is subtle. “With stitch braids, it's just a matter of a slightly different technique to achieve the stitches in the braid,” says celebrity stylist, Stasha M. Harris. “For the regular feed-in braids, we use the index and middle finger as well as Shine n’ Jam Conditioning Gel to achieve the look. The stitch technique requires the use of the pinky finger with a nail to create the stitches and lines as well as more of the product to keep the stitches in place.” The result is a graphic style that’s has a linear design across the scalp.
Frizz can easily derail a stitch braid style, so make sure to maintain properly. “As for upkeep it's really simple, just be sure to wear a durag or head scarf at night for sleeping,” says Harris. “If you have natural hair, avoid getting the braids wet as the hair will frizz.” Ahead, check out seven of our favorite stitch braid styles that you’ll be rushing to your local braider to recreate.