I Got Stitch Braids For Summer — & I Feel So Cute

The three-hour process involves first blowdrying the hair with a comb attachment . Then the hair is separated at the scalp and each small section is braided, starting right at the root and running about three inches down before the extensions are added. "From there, I braid the extensions all the way to the ends, using my pinkie finger to slice through the hair," Mckenzie explains of her process. "I then dip the ends of the braids in hot water to make sure the hair stays flexible and it looks natural and not stiff." Finally, the edges are laid to perfection and oil is applied all over the braids and scalp for maximum shine.