Not to make you feel old, but Stila's been around for 20 years — and, obviously, it's still going strong. The adult women who use Stila have pretty much grown up with the brand, so it's about time it grows up a little bit, too. That's exactly what the company has done with the new fall line, which features a complete packaging overhaul in celebration of its two decades of makeup magic. Think gorgeous, sophisticated products encased in yellow, white, and gold. It looks like a luxury line.