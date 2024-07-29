What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started cleaning homes in my neighborhood when I was 11, and babysitting when I was 14. This was for spending money but I took my parents’ advice super seriously and saved almost all of it. I was lucky enough to make great money babysitting for well-off clients, so I didn’t have a “real” job until my campus job in college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Absolutely. I knew my parents were in good career fields but we definitely didn’t live the same way my friends and peers did. We only took one vacation in my childhood, rarely went out to eat (when we did, it was the cheapest thing on the McDonald’s menu and nothing but tap water to drink) and wore ill-fitting thrift store clothes and shoes. At one point, my high school coaches were even under the impression that my family couldn’t afford necessary equipment for my extracurricular activities so they used extra funds to cover my expenses. My parents fought about money often — it was so rough that my parents nearly divorced when my dad loaned money to help a family member out of a financial crisis.



Do you worry about money now?

Only in an abstract way. It was a big learning curve to figure out the nuts and bolts of investing, and I worry about being a good steward of our assets and managing them responsibly. I know we are very secure in a day-to-day sense but I also subject myself to completely unnecessary stress about staying within the confines of our monthly take-home pay and cash-flowing everything — it’s an anxiety I’m working on but it definitely stems from my childhood. I also feel guilty about not directly contributing monetarily as a stay-at-home parent (I have a side gig but it’s not consistent enough to feel like more than a hobby at this point).