Where do we come from? How did we get here? In this episode of State of Grace, host Grace Baldridge (a Christian who accepts evolution as fact) asks experts and those around her about the tenets of faith and science, the tension between the two, and whether or not they can — despite popular belief — live in harmony.
State of Grace is a series that explores the intersection of human rights, sexuality, and faith. Host Grace Baldridge dives into controversial societal realities that Americans face every day and how to navigate the modern world while remaining faithful. This week Grace explores where faith and gender intersects and identities can conflict and coincide. Watch this episode of State of Grace to better understand faith in relation to science.
