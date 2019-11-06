It’s that time of year again, when a single fast-food item, ephemeral by design, digs up centuries-old conflicts and stirs long-settled pots. Last weekend, we turned back our clocks and next weekend, cold wintry weather is supposed to sweep the North East. Today, the Starbucks holiday cup is back.
When you stop by Starbucks this morning, you’ll find that your hot beverage will look a little different. Maybe it’s in a polka-dotted cup, or one swirled with the words “merry” and “coffee.” Or perhaps your order will be served in candy cane-stripes, or in a festive forest green cup with white lettering. Either way, soon you’ll have identified your favorite and will want to be served exclusively via that one for the rest of the season. We can't blame you.
Advertisement
But, of course, what’s a Starbucks holiday cup without a Starbucks holiday drink? Today we also welcome back: the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. A host of harvest, holiday, and fall/winter-appropriate snacks are also returning to Starbucks display shelves, including the Turkey & Stuffing Panini and the Gingerbread Loaf.
Also, a freebie alert: If you order a holiday beverage today, you will get a free limited-edition reusable red cup. I repeat: You get a free reusable red cup when you order one of the aforementioned holiday drinks. And if you bring the 2019 cup back after 2:00 p.m. today, you’ll get a $0.50 off a handcrafted grande holiday beverage.
Advertisement