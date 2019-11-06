When you stop by Starbucks this morning, you’ll find that your hot beverage will look a little different. Maybe it’s in a polka-dotted cup, or one swirled with the words “merry” and “coffee.” Or perhaps your order will be served in candy cane-stripes, or in a festive forest green cup with white lettering. Either way, soon you’ll have identified your favorite and will want to be served exclusively via that one for the rest of the season. We can't blame you.