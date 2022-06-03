This Thursday, I had the exciting opportunity to speak at a founder’s panel at FIT about what it was like launching Squigs, so I had to dress up and wear some makeup, which is something I enjoy but don’t do regularly. Since my hair is still growing back from postpartum hair loss, I’ve been dealing with many baby hairs sticking out from all angles. To combat this, I applied a few drops of Gooseberry Delight as a styling oil to tame the baby hairs and add a bit of shine to my lengths.