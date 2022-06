Sunday is my favorite day of the week because I get to enjoy time snuggling with my baby girl Selina, my husband Patrick, our dog Chunks, and have a moment to ourselves. I usually wake up around 7 a.m. every morning to feed Selly, and I typically apply Squigs’ award-winning Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil as an overnight treatment the night before. It's free of synthetic fragrances and has a light citrus scent, thanks to orange peel and apricot kernel oil, which is great for scalp and hair health. The nice thing about our hair oil is that I don’t have to worry about it staining my pillowcase, and I can go about my day without it getting everywhere — especially when I’m taking care of my daughter.