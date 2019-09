How To Do Denim This Spring, According To A Rising Fashion Star

In an effort to find out some of her secrets, we managed to squeeze ourselves into Hampstead's busy schedule — meeting up with the rising internet star to get a masterclass on all things spring style. (Just take a look at how she brings her fresh aesthetic to every pair of AG Jeans denim, below.) We picked the twentysomething's brain on her '90s-inspired vibe, her affinity for a killer pair of straight-leg jeans, and her foolproof advice on crafting your own authentic style. (Hint: It's a lot easier than you think.) Get the full scoop, just below.