These 17 Spring Haircut Trends Are The Hard Reset You Probably Need

Spring is all about fresh starts — think of it as nature’s way of hitting reset. If you’re inspired to do the same, one of the easiest (and most satisfying) ways is with a new haircut. Whether it’s a subtle trim to breathe life into your lengths or a total transformation (bouncy bob, anyone?), a trip to the salon is bound to lift your spirits and welcome the brighter days ahead.
Thanks to fashion month, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to burgeoning haircut trends like the French bob and the “boxie” — a cross between the bob and pixie cut. But according to the industry’s most sought-after stylists, there’s so much more to come.
Click through for the haircut trends poised to reign supreme this spring and beyond.
La Dolce Vita Bob
Introducing the dolce vita bob: a collarbone-grazing cut with soft, weightless waves — and heaps of retro Italian glamour. “This style is perfect for those with thick hair or anyone looking to create that illusion,” says hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith, who pinpoints Raye and Hailee Steinfeld as the ultimate inspiration. “The long, fluid layers add movement to finer hair while helping to manage the bulk of thicker hair,” Smith adds. Those with naturally wavy or curly hair can achieve the look by blow-drying with a round brush, though Smith also recommends the Dyson AirWrap for effortless, polished waves — like this style on Gabie Godfrey.
The Hush Cut
Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos predicts that the “hush” cut — a style with a mix of long and medium layers, and face-framing pieces — will take over once again this spring. It offers a more polished alternative to the shaggier, undone vibe of the trending “wolf” cut, says Giannetos, which also boasts feathered layers. “Hush cuts are often paired with wispy bangs,” says Giannetos, like this style by Grace Son. “They go well together because both are about creating movement. Even better? It’s low maintenance, regardless of your hair texture. “You can either air-dry this cut or style it with a flatiron or curling wand to touch up the face-framing pieces,” says Giannetos.
The Midi Hush Cut
If you want to go shorter, consider a medium-length hush cut like this one posted to Instagram by color specialist Daisy McKane. The subtle layers add texture, while the piecey full fringe gives it an edgier, more modern feel.
The Power Bob
Celebrity hairstylist and hair educator Lorraine Dublin predicts that the “power” bob will take the spotlight this spring, with Uzo Aduba's sleek, side-parted bob serving as the ultimate inspiration. “With its precise cut and smooth finish, this bob exudes confidence and sophistication; it's the epitome of power dressing,” she says. The deep side part adds drama, while the tucked-under ends create a polished, structured look, she adds. Makeup artist Bernicia Boateng nails it here.
Floating Bangs
Effortless and undone styles will remain popular throughout 2025, and floating — essentially wispy — bangs are an easy way to channel the look, says Giannetos. “Wispy bangs are soft and feathery thanks to layers, which add a subtle texture,” much like this look on Simoné. Giannetos typically cuts wispy bangs that float around or above the brow bone, creating a soft face-framing effect. These bangs can be styled by finger-drying — essentially use your fingers instead of a brush to shape and dry your hair while blow-drying. “Add a texturizing spray like Moroccanoil’s Dry Texture Spray, $32, or use a round brush for a more polished finish,” says Giannetos.
The Micro Bob
The micro bob — a cut that hits the angle of your jaw — is the hottest trend in terms of length, says Zoe Adams, an international hairstylist at Taylor Taylor London. The blunt finish makes it a bold yet polished statement cut. “Tucking it behind one ear keeps it simple, sleek, and modern,” adds Adams. Take inspiration from this cut on Aisha Jade by PÉLO.
The Precision Crop
“The close-cropped cut, as seen on Letitia Wright, is the ultimate statement in minimalist elegance,” says Dublin. It's all about sharp lines and an effortless finish, which highlight your features and exude confidence and modernity, she adds. This short cut on digital creator Gabrielle Janay is beautiful.
The Parisian Bob
The bob has been a salon staple for a while, but Adams says it’s shifting focus from undone texture to a more polished, shiny finish this season, as seen on the runways at Erdem, Prabal Gurung, and Proenza Schouler. We love this Parisian style by Kanae Takase. While the bob’s classic, chin-grazing length remains the same, the emphasis is now on keeping the hair sharp, healthy, and glossy, says Adams. Invest in a great leave-in conditioner like Color Wow Money Mist, $29 — a firm favorite among R29 editors for minimizing split ends and imparting a glass-like finish.
Micro Braids
“Similar to box braids but tinier, micro braids are a protective style that behaves in a similar way to straight hair — with an added depth of texture,” says Smith. “You can tie them up, secure in a bun, or twist them further into various ornate styles,” he adds, “and while the initial installation and take-down process can be long, it's worth it.” Take a cue from musician Tolou. “Be sure to wear a silk bonnet to sleep to protect the braids from friction during the night,” advises Smith, “and consider a scalp oil if needed.” Try Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil Blend, $28.
The “Boy” Bob
According to Adams, the “boy” bob — defined by its simple, blunt ends — isn’t going anywhere soon. While traditionally kept at one length, stylists are now adding dimension with subtle short layers and textured bangs, as seen in this cut by Miho Mai on Instagram.
Ghost Waves
“Ghost waves are soft, barely-there waves that undulate in a gentle 's' shape, rather than the usual spirals or coils,” explains Smith — and they’re enhanced by a handful of invisible layers, which blend seamlessly into the rest of the lengths. Simply air-dry your hair with a cream-based product to minimize frizz (try JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream, $28), or use a mermaid waver — a tong with three barrels — to shape the waves. “Be sure to apply heat protection and brush through your hair with a wide-tooth comb, not a regular brush, to maintain the soft, effortless look,” says Smith. Take inspiration from digital creator, Nicole.
Gamine Bangs
Gamine bangs — closely cropped and androgynous — are a fun and modern way to refresh classic straight-across bangs, says Molly Newell, a creative stylist at the Neil Moodie Studio. “Essentially mini bangs, this style is typically kept blunt but can be styled in playful ways,” says Newell. Think Claire Cottrill, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and, of course, Britt Lower. “For those with long hair, tying the length up creates the illusion of a short haircut, making the gamine fringe surprisingly versatile,” says Newell. We love this cut by Ryenne Snow.
The Tapered Luxe
Inspired by Teyana Taylor's edgy style, the tapered luxe features closely cropped sides with a longer, textured top, says Dublin. “It offers a bold yet elegant look, allowing for versatile styling options, from defined curls to sleek waves.” This cut on Crystal, by award-winning afro and textured hair specialist Michelle Thompson, is stunning.
The Tinkerbell Pixie
The Tinkerbell pixie cut, a longer and subtly asymmetric version of the OG pixie, is set to be a popular choice this spring, says Smith. We love this look on blogger Hadeel. “Ideal for straight to wavy and fine to medium hair textures, it can be easily achieved by an experienced stylist,” adds Smith. Those with curlier, thicker, or tighter textures may want to consider a blow-dry or silk press to maintain the shape.
The Bouncy Bob
With bobs and bouncy blowdries trending, says Newell, why not combine them? What’s great about a bob like this is that you can wear it in so many ways — with a side part like makeup artist Daniela Alves here, or with various styles of bangs, suggests Newell. The options are endless.
Letterbox Bangs
This style — defined by a perfect horizontal framing of the eyes (and brows in shorter versions) — is just the start of the various bangs trends we'll see in 2025, says Smith. Similar to Birkin bangs, it features a 'piecey' texture that isn't too thick, allowing glimpses of the forehead to show through, like this look on model Amelia Swaby and Sam K Young.
To maintain the texture and prevent oil buildup, Smith suggests using dry shampoo preemptively. Try K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo, $48.
The '90s Crop
“The ‘90s revival isn’t just for long hair,” says Adams, citing Hugh Grant in Notting Hill along with the “effortless charm” of Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles as inspiration. A short or medium-length cut with an off-center part and soft layers adds movement and depth without being too structured, says Adams. If you have a natural wave, even better — this look on digital creator Sarah Anne Novio embraces texture while keeping a relaxed, undone feel.
