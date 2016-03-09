Bare legs, your time is almost here. The next few weeks will see us dusting off boxes of colors we forgot existed — orange, yellow, bright greens, how we've missed you. More than anything, though, we've missed our easy, breezy spring dresses. A whole outfit packed into one throw-on-and-go item can't be beat. But re-wearing the same rotation of pretty pieces sure loses its allure when you have the looks down pat: A floral fit-and-flare plus neutral, yet trusty, wedges and a denim jacket incites a few sartorial yawns when put on repeat. At the end of the day, a style rut in spring is just as real as a style rut in winter, just without the layers.



Before you give up on your shirt dresses and trapeze frocks too soon, take a stab at these chic combos to give them (new) life. From pairing them with cropped jeans so your ankles still get some sun action, to adding a simple T-shirt — no one will even notice you've worn the same dress for three Insta #OOTDs in a row.