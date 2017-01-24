Are you a lifelong horoscope reader who wants to take it up a notch? Do you slow down when you pass by your local occult shop but never take a look inside? We get it — the more esoteric side of spirituality, from astrology to spells, can be overwhelming or seem downright inaccessible. But the world of the other-worldly is so wide and ranging that there's actually something for everyone. And yes, even the most unfamiliar are welcome to learn.
Here, we've rounded up some of the most popular spiritual practices within nature-based faiths and recommended them based on personality types and preferences. Of course, that isn't to say that any of these are off-limits to anyone. If you come across something that speaks to you, follow that instinct. Either way, the Goddesses will be pleased.
Click through to discover your next spiritual passion. Once you make your choice, we can almost guarantee there's an app for it.