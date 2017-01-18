As any modern witch knows, our spiritual practices should not be confined to the physical realm. Sure, we love our tried-and-true tarot deck and our hand-etched set of runes, but sometimes we prefer a means of divination that's a little more portable. Luckily, there are plenty of apps for the on-the-go spiritualist, from rune casting apps to birth chart generators.
It's easy to get lost in the weeds browsing all the apps available, so we've rounded up some of our favorites. Track the phases of the moon, discover the perfect crystal for your needs, and plan for the next sabbat — all with a couple of taps. If that isn't magic, we don't know what is.
These apps may never replace your inherited Book of Shadows, but they're definitely lighter.
Click through to discover eight amazingly witch-friendly apps. Did we miss any gems? Share your favorite spiritual app in the comments section.
Golden Thread Tarot
This gorgeous app teaches you how to read and interpret tarot cards, while offering suggestions on how you might apply those interpretations to your own life. Golden Thread's card database tracks the cards you draw over time, the kinds of queries you bring to your readings, and how the cards have affected your mood.
We love that this app is presented as a "spiritual tool," rather than a parlor trick or a time-killer. This is your chance to acquaint yourself with tarot and create a personal practice around it. The beautifully illustrated cards (which you can also purchase as a physical deck) are just a bonus.
iLuna
Keep track of upcoming lunar phases and events with iLuna, the app that tracks the moon's movement through the sky and the 12 signs of the Zodiac. Pull up the moon's current phase or plug in a future date to see what it might be up to in the future. Be sure to check the app's interpretations of the moon's activities to understand how it might affect your life.
The particularly savvy moon maven will enable notifications on this app for up-to-the-moment lunar updates.
Galaxy Runes
Ready to embrace the world of runes? This app allows you to draw a single "rune of the day" or cast a complete spread for a more detailed reading. Total newcomers can browse Galaxy's rune database by image or name to get more familiar with this divine practice.
If that isn't enough, link the app to your social media accounts to share your readings. Nothing says "humblebrag" like posting that you drew the fertility rune for the third day in a row.
Liber Umbrarum et Lux
Back in the day, a witch would have to lug around her Book of Shadows, but now you can keep all of your rituals, spells, and consecrations on hand in this app. As your personal craft progresses, you can add new entries in the "personal journal" section.
Although this may sound like an app only for seasoned witches, the rituals that come preset in it can introduce you to basic Wiccan practices, like altar building. It's never too late to start drafting your very own Book of Shadows.
Herbs Guide
This reference app provides information on over 50 varieties of herbs — how they're used internally and externally, what they can protect against, and what kinds of spiritual effects they might cultivate. Once you've browsed the guide, take the in-app quiz to test your knowledge.
This is a great resource to have if you're just developing an interest in herbal witchcraft or are planning a garden of your own.
New Age Stones and Crystals
Part of the fun of crystal work is finding the stone that works best for you. Of course, that takes a lot of time and effort, but this app's exhaustive index of crystals and minerals should help speed that process up a bit. Browse by name or property to find a stone that fits your needs — or simply learn more about a crystal that you've always been curious about.
This is the perfect app to consult before you commit to purchasing a specific type of crystal. If you're a total beginner, here's a good place to start your browsing.
Wiccan Wheel of the Year
Never miss a sabbat again. This app's easy-to-read display organizes the eight main sabbats in the Pagan calendar into a clock face, so you can clearly see which one is coming up next. Tap any of the sabbats for more information on their spiritual significance and how to celebrate.
This is the kind of back-to-basics app that may very well prove to be a lifesaver for the more forgetful witches among us.
Astro Gold
This astrology app is anything but basic. Astro Gold's setting options allow you to customize its readings to fit your expertise, whether you prefer tropical astrology or one of the seven different varieties of sidereal astrology. Generate natal charts, lunar charts, and solar return charts on the go — and save them for later interpretations.
Easily the priciest app on our list at $39.99, Astro Gold is great for the budding astrologer who's ready to develop their own sense of the stars. It may feel like a commitment to download such a thorough app, but any dedicated stargazer will tell you it's worth it.
