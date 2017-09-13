5 Reasons Why You Might Really Need To Cleanse Your House

Maybe you just want to live a high-vibe, crystal-infused life — or, perhaps you're a total skeptic who scoffs at your friend's essential oil diffuser. Either way, you would be well-served to cleanse your home on a regular basis.
Family members come to visit, exes move in (and then move out), and maybe a ghost or two has been hanging around since you moved in. In other words, houses see a lot of activity. And, if you happen to believe that spiritual activity can accumulate in a living space (in the same way it can within a crystal or in your own body), you're going to want to flush that energy out periodically.
Even if you can't tell sage from Palo Santo, taking a few easy steps to clear out the negative energy from your living space can make it feel more like the safe haven of your dreams. Read on to learn more about when and why you might need to perform a spiritual cleanse at home.