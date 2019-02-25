I'm 30 & This Is How Much I Spent On My 15-Day Honeymoon To Spain

9 p.m. — We head to our dinner reservation at the restaurant, Canabota, we tried to go to a few nights before. It’s a super modern fish place that’s only a few years old. Multiple people recommended it to us as a great example of more modern and adventurous Sevillian cuisine. We’re seated at the bar along the open kitchen so we can see all the action. The owner walks us through the menu and brings us to the front of the restaurant where all their seafood is displayed. He points to what’s freshest and local and gives us his recommendations. We decide to start with oysters three ways (raw, grilled, and breaded and cooked) but first we start with a little amuse bouche of a crostini with a little cream and tuna and what looks like shaved cheese. It’s delicious and I ask the waiter what the cheese is. It’s frozen butter which explains why it’s so delicious. I follow this with an ajoblanco soup the woman next to me was raving about and M. has a shrimp appetizer. He follows that with an entree of sea bass while I have the catch of the day simply grilled with a side of vegetables. Everything is beautifully presented and we start a friendly conversation with the couple next to us about how amazing Seville is. They are from South Africa and work in banking. We marvel at how large and interconnected the global financial system has become. The husband comments on how much he loves our current president and how hysterical he is. I respond that he may feel that way because it doesn’t really affect him. I do like hearing how people around the world view our current political dysfunction, it brings a new perspective that’s interesting to consider. We end on a nice note as they leave and we get dessert and finish our bottle of white wine from our final destination on this trip, Majorca! As a gift, M.’s mother has offered to pay for one very nice meal on our trip so we decide to make it this one since she will love to hear how special it was. We thank the owner and the staff for a beautiful meal and how gracefully he runs the restaurant.